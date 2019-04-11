AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY) & CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY) Head-To-Head Survey

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR $7.64 billion 0.69 $961.69 million $11.48 5.82 CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR $33.58 billion 0.96 $3.86 billion $4.53 8.17

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR beats AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it is involved in the provision of property related sales, construction, investment consulting, property management, and landscape design services; development of electronic hardware and biomass energy; and food sales activities. The company operates 2 five-star hotels and 2 four-star hotels; and 31 hotels with five-star rating standard and 4 hotels with four-star rating standard. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.