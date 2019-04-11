AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Stock Price Down 11.2%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.60. 621,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 341,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.25.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. AEterna Zentaris had a return on equity of 55.49% and a net margin of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

