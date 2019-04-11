AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Stock Price Down 11.2%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.60. 621,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 341,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
