Aerojet Rocketdyne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,163 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,252% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.37 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,018,556.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,156,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,906.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 327,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 320,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after buying an additional 200,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,346,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after buying an additional 200,087 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 39.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

