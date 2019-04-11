Aecom (ACM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $36.97.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,117.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aecom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aecom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,139,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 204,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom in the third quarter worth about $7,612,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $9,013,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

