Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $33,000 in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Stock

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $531,174.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

