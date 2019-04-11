Advisory Services Network LLC Has $41,000 Position in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teradata by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Teradata by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $496,301.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

