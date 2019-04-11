Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 223.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 856,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter.

EELV stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

