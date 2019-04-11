Advisor Group Inc. Has $98,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

