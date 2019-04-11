Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 939,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 887,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $775.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

In related news, Director Frank Dieter Maier sold 6,421 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $139,656.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 85,361 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,867,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,799.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,782 shares of company stock worth $3,444,175. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/advisor-group-inc-decreases-holdings-in-vishay-intertechnology-vsh.html.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.