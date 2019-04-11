Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Holdings Lifted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSE AVK opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Tracy V. Maitland purchased 21,000 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $285,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

