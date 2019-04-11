Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Receives $8.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

ADRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 199,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,603. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 632.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $29,087.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $75,706.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,380 shares in the company, valued at $567,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,526 shares of company stock worth $128,874 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 85.9% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 42,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Aquilo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 97,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

