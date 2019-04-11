ADT (ADT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

NYSE ADT opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.35. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

