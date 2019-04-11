Adomani (ADOM) vs. Gentex (GNTX) Head-To-Head Review

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Adomani does not pay a dividend. Gentex pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Adomani has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adomani and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentex 0 7 2 0 2.22

Adomani currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 629.71%. Gentex has a consensus price target of $22.66, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adomani is more favorable than Gentex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adomani and Gentex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $5.01 million 4.98 -$11.04 million ($0.15) -2.28 Gentex $1.83 billion 2.98 $437.88 million $1.62 13.15

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Adomani shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -220.48% -119.79% -91.55% Gentex 23.88% 23.06% 20.36%

Summary

Gentex beats Adomani on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

