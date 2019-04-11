Admiral Group (ADM) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,998 ($26.11) to GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,064.60 ($26.98).
Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,223 ($29.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,848 ($24.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,228 ($29.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
