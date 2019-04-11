Admiral Group (ADM) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,998 ($26.11) to GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,064.60 ($26.98).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,223 ($29.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,848 ($24.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,228 ($29.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 138,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.47), for a total transaction of £2,900,760 ($3,790,356.72).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.