Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 5,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,017. The company has a market capitalization of $477.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 131,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

