Accesso Technology Group (ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 860 ($11.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. Accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $231.34 million and a P/E ratio of 73.50.

In other Accesso Technology Group news, insider Karen Slatford purchased 11,835 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($11.04) per share, with a total value of £100,005.75 ($130,675.23). Also, insider Royce Paul Noland purchased 6,000 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.81) per share, for a total transaction of £58,800 ($76,832.61). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,835 shares of company stock valued at $24,510,575.

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

