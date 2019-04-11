Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Reduced by Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $177.00 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $437,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,942.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

