Accenture (ACN) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $411,969.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $296,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,314 shares of company stock worth $2,604,645. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,045,575,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 24,435,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 115,500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.