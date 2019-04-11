Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) EVP John D. Quisel Sells 3,622 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP John D. Quisel sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $161,686.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,738.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 316,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,953. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) EVP John D. Quisel Sells 3,622 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/acceleron-pharma-inc-xlrn-evp-john-d-quisel-sells-3622-shares.html.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.