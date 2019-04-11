AC Immune (ACIU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/8/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

3/26/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

3/25/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/12/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

ACIU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,655. The company has a market cap of $326.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.04. AC Immune SA has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Get AC Immune SA alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.97 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,612,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 403,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $6,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $2,279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 131.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.