Abjcoin Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Abjcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abjcoin has a total market cap of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abjcoin

Abjcoin (ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abjcoin’s official website is abjcoin.org

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

