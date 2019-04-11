Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 236,677 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 200,580 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

