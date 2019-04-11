Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Lessened by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 536,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 75,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $5,953,842.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,711,060.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $446,682.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,787.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

NYSE ABT opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

