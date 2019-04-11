926,090 Shares in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 926,090 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Zendesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Zendesk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $71.70 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.24.

In related news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $62,807.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,146.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 2,241 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $141,429.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,650.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,070 shares of company stock worth $7,004,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “926,090 Shares in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Purchased by Norges Bank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/926090-shares-in-zendesk-inc-zen-purchased-by-norges-bank.html.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.