$9.20 Billion in Sales Expected for TJX Companies Inc (TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to announce $9.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.12 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $8.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.13 billion to $41.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.40 billion to $44.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

TJX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $2,551,105 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,370,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 749.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $310,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

