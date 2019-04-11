8Bit (8BIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $37,343.00

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, 8Bit has traded flat against the US dollar. 8Bit has a total market capitalization of $37,343.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8Bit coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8Bit alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005404 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013444 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013246 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00140576 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000099 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001058 BTC.

8Bit Profile

8BIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here . 8Bit’s official website is www.8-bit.ga

Buying and Selling 8Bit

8Bit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8Bit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8Bit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8Bit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8Bit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8Bit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.