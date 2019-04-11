80,000 Shares in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) Purchased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Papa John’s Int’l comprises approximately 5.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Papa John’s Int’l at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,698,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 34.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 101,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,928. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $373.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

