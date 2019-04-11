6,166 Shares in Oracle Co. (ORCL) Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,300,077 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4,306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,049,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,683.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

Oracle stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

