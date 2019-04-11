53,873 Shares in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (ITE) Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 53,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITE. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:ITE opened at $60.16 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

