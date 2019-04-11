$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (MAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 billion to $22.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $23.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $5,580,047.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,619 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 143,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,708. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

