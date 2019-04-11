41,447 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,951.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,039,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,590 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 405,978 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

