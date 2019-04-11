37,900 Shares in ConocoPhillips (COP) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of COP opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

