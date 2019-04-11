$351.43 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (RES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce sales of $351.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.19 million. RPC reported sales of $436.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.48 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Barclays cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

RES opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. RPC has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

In other news, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RPC by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPC by 35.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth $202,000. FMR LLC increased its position in RPC by 125.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after buying an additional 1,412,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth $3,929,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

