3,231 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,741,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 159,027 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,891 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,186,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,485,000 after acquiring an additional 368,209 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.43. 12,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,247. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

