3,200 Shares in Novanta Inc (NOVT) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,861,000 after buying an additional 785,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 36.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,861,000 after purchasing an additional 785,554 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 29.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,762,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 398,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Novanta by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 290,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $405,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “3,200 Shares in Novanta Inc (NOVT) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/3200-shares-in-novanta-inc-novt-purchased-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.