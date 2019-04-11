31,348 Shares in Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 148 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,553 ($33.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,778.44 ($4,937.20). Insiders have purchased 440 shares of company stock worth $1,130,008 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,848.57 ($37.22).

Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,569 ($33.57) on Thursday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,817 ($36.81). The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca Cola HBC Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

