306 Shares in Boeing Co (BA) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $364.94 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing to $500.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/306-shares-in-boeing-co-ba-acquired-by-larson-financial-group-llc.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.