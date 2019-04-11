$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $16.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $17.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $21.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY remained flat at $$67.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,872,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,910. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

