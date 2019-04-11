$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (K) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.51.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $5,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,655,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,245,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,643,000 after purchasing an additional 696,685 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,739,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,038,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,241,000 after purchasing an additional 284,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 364,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.