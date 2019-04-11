26,811 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Acquired by Archetype Wealth Partners LLC

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

