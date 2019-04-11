$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on BLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $725,017.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 459,336 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,401.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $371,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.62. 1,003,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.83. Ball has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.