$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $8.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total value of $603,904.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,616.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $343,668.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.