$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Anixter International Inc. (AXE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Anixter International posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anixter International.

Get Anixter International alerts:

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. 78,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,807. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Anixter International news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,985,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixter International (AXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.