Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $160.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

WARNING: “1,981 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/1981-shares-in-vanguard-growth-etf-vug-purchased-by-graves-light-private-wealth-management-inc.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.