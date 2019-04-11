1,981 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $160.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $162.36.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
