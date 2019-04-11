1,941,559 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,941,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,442,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,272,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

