14,275 Shares in CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,275 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CryoPort by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 165,756 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,085 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CryoPort by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

In other CryoPort news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $13.32 on Thursday. CryoPort Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.10.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 million. Analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/14275-shares-in-cryoport-inc-cyrx-purchased-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.