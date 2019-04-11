12,384 Shares in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 318,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $10.26.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,753.21% and a negative return on equity of 115.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/12384-shares-in-bellicum-pharmaceuticals-inc-blcm-acquired-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.