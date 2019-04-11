11,054 Shares in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Hilton Hotels comprises about 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.22. 40,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

