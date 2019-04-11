$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 284,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,914. NCR has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,690 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $136,479.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 17,298 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $475,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $68,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,265 shares of company stock worth $1,888,380 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 228,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

