$1.02 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc (WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.98. Walmart posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 259,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.60. 3,651,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,055. Walmart has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

